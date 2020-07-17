You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One person killed and another injured in crash on I-94
0 comments
alert top story

One person killed and another injured in crash on I-94

{{featured_button_text}}

One person was killed and another injured in a crash that took place just before 3:30 p.m. Friday. 

Officers with the Dane County Sheriffs Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police Department, Dane County EMS & Fire and Med-flight responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-94 in Dane County and found two injured people, at least one of which appeared to be in critical condition. 

All lanes were shut down both east and westbound to provide a safe landing zone for Med-flight. One of the injuries turned fatal while Med-flight was on the scene, Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant Zoch said in a statement. 

Eastbound interstate I-94 continues to be shut down while authorities investigate the crash. 

Map: Fatal vehicle crashes in Wisconsin

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Maier, Linus Francis
Madison Obituaries

Maier, Linus Francis

WAUNAKEE — Linus Francis Maier went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020, where he is enjoying a reunion with family and friends h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics