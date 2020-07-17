One person killed and another injured in crash on I-94

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person was killed and another injured in a crash that took place just before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers with the Dane County Sheriffs Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police Department, Dane County EMS & Fire and Med-flight responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-94 in Dane County and found two injured people, at least one of which appeared to be in critical condition.

All lanes were shut down both east and westbound to provide a safe landing zone for Med-flight. One of the injuries turned fatal while Med-flight was on the scene, Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant Zoch said in a statement.

Eastbound interstate I-94 continues to be shut down while authorities investigate the crash.

