One person killed and another injured in crash on I-94

One person was killed and another injured in a crash that took place just before 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers with the Dane County Sheriffs Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police Department, Dane County EMS & Fire and Med-flight responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-94 in Dane County and found two injured people, at least one of which appeared to be in critical condition.
All lanes were shut down both east and westbound to provide a safe landing zone for Med-flight. One of the injuries turned fatal while Med-flight was on the scene, Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant Zoch said in a statement.
Eastbound interstate I-94 continues to be shut down while authorities investigate the crash.
Map: Fatal vehicle crashes in Wisconsin
