One person was injured and 11 people displaced Wednesday afternoon in a smoky fire at a North Side apartment building.
The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. at 2314 Brentwood Parkway, the Madison Fire Department said.
Neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the building and seeing flames shortly after.
"The first unit saw plumes of black smoke in the area as it approached the address," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "Occupants were already evacuating when Engine Company 10 arrived."
Fire was coming out of windows of the two-story, four-unit building, so the initial fire attack was from the outside, with crews going in to knock on doors to get any remaining occupants outside.
"Firefighters quickly transitioned to an interior fire attack to extinguish the remaining body of the fire, located in one of the second-story units," Schuster said.
The injured person was taken to a hospital after sustaining unspecified injuries, while the Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents.
No damage estimate or cause of the fire was given.