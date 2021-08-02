 Skip to main content
One of two people hurt in plane crash near Hartford has died
HARTFORD, Wis. (AP) — One of two people injured when a small plane crashed in Washington County has died, according to sheriff's officials.

The woman who later died and a man were hurt when their plane crashed in a cornfield Saturday west of the Hartford Municipal Airport.

The man and woman were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and Aurora Medical Center in Summit, respectively, following the crash. The sheriff’s office on Sunday reported that the woman had died.

The woman, who was reportedly unconscious, had to be extricated from the plane, according to the release.

The victims were not identified.

