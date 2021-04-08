One of Madison's most beloved yoga studios closes

One of Madison's favorite yoga studios is closing, another victim of the pandemic.

In an email to its members and supporters, the owner of The Studio, 625 Williamson St., writes, "After 10 glorious years, we have to announce that The Studio is permanently closing its doors. COVID devastated us financially with no ability to recover our losses. And despite the vaccine rollout, we cannot identify a clear and consistent path forward that is in the best interest of the public health."

The message went on to say that the landlord has signed a new tenant "whose business is not at the mercy of the virus and we completely understand his position."

"Although this is not ending as we had hoped, we want to focus instead on the brightest side… that we all came together and created something stunning for a decade. So many lives touched, inspired, and changed. Instead of being sad that it is over, let our hearts swell with joy that The Studio happened. We are so, so happy that it happened.

Thank you to our teachers and staff. Thank you to all students who graced our space."

