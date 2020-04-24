One Madison TV station still waiting on full signal; equipment problems blamed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of two Madison television stations was back to full power this week after further equipment upgrades were completed as part of a nationwide mandate to move TV stations to new frequencies.

WMSN (Channel 47) was broadcasting at full signal strength as of Wednesday, meaning that some viewers who get their TV via home antenna may need to rescan the channels on their television.

Still broadcasting with temporary equipment at the UW-Madison-affiliated University Research Park — which hosts the Far West Side tower from which many local broadcasters deliver their signals — was WISC (Channel 3).

The station had hoped to make the switch-over to new equipment this week, but last-minute problems with a new antenna made that impossible, according to Tom Keeler, vice president and general manager with Morgan Murphy Media, which owns WISC.

“During final testing of the new signal for WISC-TV damage to the new antenna was discovered by contractors hired by the tower owner University Research Park," Keeler said in a statement. "This is another setback in the transition to the new frequency, which has taken far too long."