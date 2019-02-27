The driver of a Jeep Liberty was killed and two other drivers injured Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash on an icy highway in the town of Westport.
The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Highway M just west of Borchers Beach Road, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The 54-year-old Jeep driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of family.
The investigation showed the Jeep was eastbound on Highway M when the vehicle hit a patch of ice and the driver lost control, first striking a mini-van that ended up in a ditch, then crossing the center line where it was hit by a Toyota Camry going west.
The Camry driver, an 85-year-old man from Madison, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The mini-van driver sustained minor injuries and was not transported.
Highway M remained closed as of noon Wednesday so deputies could continue investigating the crash.