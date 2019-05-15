One person was killed and two injured Tuesday afternoon in Sauk County when a car turned into the path of an SUV.
The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 12 and PF in Prairie du Sac, the Sauk Prairie Police Department said.
The investigation showed a car going south on Highway 12 was turning east onto Highway PF, but the turn was directly in the path of a northbound SUV on Highway 12.
"The SUV struck the car on the passenger side," said Sgt. Josh Sherman. "The passenger of the car was extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene."
The driver of the car sustained serious injuries and was taken to UW Hospital in Madison. The driver of the SUV also had serious injuries and was taken to Sauk Prairie Hospital.
Names of the victims were withheld pending notification of relatives.
Speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Highway PF was shut down for over three hours and Highway 12 had restricted traffic while crews worked at the scene.
Assisting at the scene were the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, the Prairie du Sac Fire Department and EMS and the Baraboo EMS and paramedic units.