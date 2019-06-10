One person was killed and two injured Sunday afternoon in a head-on crash in Columbia County, caused by a driver crossing the center line.
The crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Highway J south of the intersection with Richards Road in the town of Lodi, the Sheriff's Office said.
The fatal victim, an adult female, was the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer hit by a Ford Escape.
According to the Sheriff's Office report, the Ford Escape occupied by a man and woman was northbound on Highway J, when the driver went into the southbound lane, hitting the Chevy Trailblazer.
The male driver of the Escape was flown to UW Hospital in Madison by Med Flight, while the female passenger was taken by EMS to UW Hospital.
The fatal victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not released pending notification of family.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Lodi Fire, Police and EMS, Poynette EMS and Divine Savior EMS.