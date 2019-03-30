One person was killed and another seriously injured Friday night when their pickup truck left an Iowa County highway and struck a tree.
The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Highway K in the town of Arena, the Sheriff's Office said.
The unidentified fatal victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The injured person sustained serious injuries and was flown to UW Hospital in Madison by Med Flight.
The Sheriff's Office report said alcohol and speed were not believed to be factors in the crash.
The highway was shut down for about four hours while crews worked at the scene, including fire and EMS units from Arena and Mazomanie.