One person was killed and another seriously injured early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Green County.
The crash happened at about 3:50 a.m. on Highway 11 at Highway S near Juda in the town of Jefferson, the Sheriff's Office said.
Alcohol may be a factor in the crash, officials said.
The initial investigation showed the vehicle was east on Highway 11 when it left the road and entered the right side ditch, then came back across the highway and entered the left side ditch, rolling several times.
The fatal victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured victim was taken to the Monroe Clinic Hospital.
Highway 11 is closed at the crash scene, with drivers needing to take a detour route.