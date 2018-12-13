A head-on crash in Jefferson County Wednesday evening took the life of one driver, with others getting seriously injured.
The crash was reported at about 6:50 p.m. on Highway 12 near Airport Road in the town of Oakland, just south of Lake Ripley the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed a car going east on Highway 12 collided head on with a westbound SUV.
The driver and passengers in the SUV sustained serious injuries and were taken to UW Hospital in Madison.
The unidentified driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency units responding to the scene included the town of Oakland Police, Cambridge Fire and EMS and Lake Mills EMS.
The identity of the fatal victim will be released after family is notified.