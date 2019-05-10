One person was killed and four injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County that happened when a driver of a car failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a pickup truck, authorities reported.
The crash happened at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hochheim Road and Freedom Road in the town of Theresa, the Sheriff's Office said.
The person who died in the crash was a 19-year-old Mayville man who was a passenger in the car, the report said.
Police said the initial investigation showed a car driven by a 19-year-old Mayville man was going north on Freedom Road and didn't stop at the stop sign for Hochheim Road, and crashed into a westbound pickup truck.
The car driver and two other passengers in the car, a 16-year-old Theresa girl and a 19-year-old Mayville man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, with all three taken to Aurora Summit Hospital. The girl was flown to the hospital by Flight for Life because she sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The pickup truck driver, a 26-year-old man from rural Mayville, was also taken to Aurora Summit with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Identities of the victims weren't released pending notification of family.
Assisting at the scene were the Theresa and Allenton Fire and EMS units, Mayville EMS, West Bend Paramedics and the State Patrol.