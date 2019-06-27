One person was killed and four injured Wednesday when an SUV crashed into the rear of another SUV slowing down for traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston.
The crash happened at about 12:10 P.M. in the eastbound lanes, the State Patrol said.
The report said a Ford Explorer, driven by a woman with her teen daughter as a passenger, had slowed down for the backup caused by road construction ahead.
The Explorer was struck by a Lexus SUV with three teen boys in the vehicle.
One of the passengers in the Lexus died at a hospital later on, while the other passenger and the driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
The mother and daughter in the Explorer had minor injuries.
The identity of the fatal victim was not released pending notification of family.