One person sustained minor burns early Thursday morning in a house fire in Janesville, the fire caused by a burning candle.
The fire was reported at 12:40 a.m. Thursday at 206 McKinley St., the Janesville Fire Department said.
Damage to the home and contents was estimated to be $40,000.
Four people, including three adults and one child, were displaced by the fire.
"Fire units arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor of the home," said Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp. "All occupants were out of the building."
The investigation showed a candle left burning on a table in the bedroom started the fire.
"Working smoke detectors in the home are credited with alerting the occupants to the fire and provided time to safely exit the building," Bomkamp said.
The Milton Fire Department sent an engine company to the scene to assist the Janesville Fire Department.