A 59-year-old man died and two other people were taken to a hospital after all three apparently overdosed in a pickup truck on a Dane County highway Wednesday.
The pickup truck was in a traffic lane of northbound Highway 151 at Highway V in the town of York, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called to the scene at about 5:40 p.m., along with Sun Prairie Police and EMS.
"A male in the driver seat was unresponsive and two passengers, a male and female, appeared to be suffering from an opiate-related overdose," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
Lifesaving efforts were made but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was scheduled to determine cause of death but officials said it appeared to be by drug overdose.
His name has not been released pending notification of family.
The female passenger in the pickup truck was given Narcan at the scene, and both passengers were taken to Columbus Community Hospital, their conditions unknown as of Thursday.
The northbound lanes of Highway 151 were closed for about two hours while the investigation was taking place.