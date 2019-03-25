One man was killed and another injured during the weekend in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes in Lafayette and Vernon Counties.
Patrick McDermott, 68, of rural Blanchardville, was killed Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his ATV and overturned on Highway F in Lafayette County, the Sheriff's Office said.
McDermott had been ejected from the ATV and was found on the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Luke Stahlmann, 26, North Saint Paul, Minn., was injured Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his ATV on South Natwick Road in the town of Jefferson in Vernon County, the Sheriff's Office said.
Stahlmann was ejected from the ATV which rolled several times in the crash.
He was taken by private conveyance to Vernon Memorial Hospital.
The respective sheriff's offices and the wardens from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conducted the two investigations.