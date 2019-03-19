A crash between a refuse truck and a pickup truck in Green Lake County Monday morning left one person dead and another injured.
The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Highway A north of Illinois Avenue in the town of Brooklyn, just east of the city of Green Lake, the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at a Fox Valley hospital after being flown to the facility by medical helicopter.
According to the report, the pickup truck was going north on Highway A when it crossed the center line and into the path of a southbound refuse truck.
A passenger in the pickup truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the refuse truck driver was not injured.
The crash scene closed the highway for about eight hours.
Units responding to the scene in addition to Sheriff's Office personnel included Green Lake/Brooklyn Fire and Rescue and First Responders, Green Lake County EMS and Paramedic units, Green Lake Police and the State Patrol.