One person was killed and another injured Tuesday night when their car hit a utility pole on Madison's North Side, after the car had been chased by a Dane County deputy.
The crash happened at about 8:25 p.m. near Wheeler Road and Delaware Boulevard, the Sheriff's Office said.
Both victims were taken to UW Hospital, where one died of injuries sustained in the crash.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy working traffic enforcement tried to stop a speeding vehicle on southbound Highway 51 near Highway CV in the town of Burke, with the vehicle going 76 mph in a 45 mph zone.
"The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed down Highway CV, approaching 100 mph," said Lt. Ira Simpson. "The deputy terminated the pursuit near Fieldstone Lane after losing sight of the suspect vehicle as it neared Wheeler Road."
A few minutes later, the 911 Communications Center was notified of a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole. Madison police responded to the scene, along with Madison Fire EMS.
The crash knocked power out to about 2,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers, mainly in the Cherokee Park and Northport Drive area. Power has been restored.
The identity of the person killed in the crash was not released pending notification of family.
The crash remains under investigation.