Try 1 month for 99¢
Wheeler Crash-12192018092833
Buy Now

A car which was involved in a high-speed chase with a Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy and eventually crashed into a utility pole on Madison's North Side is seen near the intersection of Wheeler Road and Delaware Boulevard Tuesday, December 18, 2018. Two occupants of the vehicle were transported to UW Hospital, where one died of injuries sustained in the crash. The crash knocked power out to about 2,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers, mainly in the Cherokee Park and Northport Drive area. Photo by Chris Collins.

 Chris Collins

One person was killed and another injured Tuesday night when their car hit a utility pole on Madison's North Side, after the car had been chased by a Dane County deputy.

The crash happened at about 8:25 p.m. near Wheeler Road and Delaware Boulevard, the Sheriff's Office said.

Both victims were taken to UW Hospital, where one died of injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy working traffic enforcement tried to stop a speeding vehicle on southbound Highway 51 near Highway CV in the town of Burke, with the vehicle going 76 mph in a 45 mph zone.

"The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed down Highway CV, approaching 100 mph," said Lt. Ira Simpson. "The deputy terminated the pursuit near Fieldstone Lane after losing sight of the suspect vehicle as it neared Wheeler Road."

A few minutes later, the 911 Communications Center was notified of a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole. Madison police responded to the scene, along with Madison Fire EMS.

The crash knocked power out to about 2,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers, mainly in the Cherokee Park and Northport Drive area. Power has been restored.

The identity of the person killed in the crash was not released pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.