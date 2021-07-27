One dead, more displaced in home explosion in Jefferson County

A home explosion in Jefferson County Tuesday has killed one person and displaced others residents in the area.

The explosion in the Town of Rome at Waters and Milwaukee Street killed one person, who authorities told reporters on the scene was the only individual in the household at the time of the explosion, as reported by Channel 3000.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office directed residents who have been displaced due to the home explosion to the Sullivan Community Center, N3866 West St.

The Red Cross is sending a team to the community center, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

