One dead in fatal Green County crash on Christmas Eve
One dead in fatal Green County crash on Christmas Eve

One occupant of a 1999 Ford Ranger died due to injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Friday morning. 

The crash occurred at around 3:47 a.m. Friday on Highway EE in the town of Albany when, an initial investigation determined, the Ford Ranger entered into a gravel ditch on the south side of the road, according to a statement released by the Green County Sheriffs Department. 

The vehicle then overcorrected, and entered into a ditch on the north side of the road and traveled down a steep embankment where it rolled over into a field and came to a rest on its roof, the release said. 

One male occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries. A second injured male occupant was located in the field and transported to Monroe Clinic Hospital by Albany emergency medical services, according to the release. 

The identity of the deceased was not released and the crash is under investigation, according to the release.    

