One dead following crash between a semi truck and motor vehicle on highway 90

One person is dead following a crash between a semi truck and a sedan on highway 90 Sunday morning.

The crash shut down all lanes of the highway and caused a back-up that stretched more than 3 miles in both directions, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Sun Prairie Fire Department arrived on the scene to find a sedan with heavy damage and a semi truck flipped on its side, straddling the median between the east and westbound lanes, also with significant damage. Fire department officials were able to remove the door of the sedan and confirm that the occupant had died due to injuries sustained in the crash, Sun Prairie Fire Department Chief Chris Garrison said in a statement.

The occupant of the semi was able to get out of the truck, was treated by medics and transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. Numerous other vehicles that were in the area of the crash sustained minor damage, Garrison said, and the crash is under investigation by State Police. Garrison did not provide the name of the deceased.

The crash occurred at around 9:50 a.m. on highway 90 at highway 51 near Windsor.

Lanes in both directions were closed for more than three hours as crews worked to clear excessive debris scattered across the highway. All lanes were open as of 2:50 p.m.