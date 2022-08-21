One dead following crash between a semi truck and motor vehicle on highway 90/39

One person is dead following a crash between a semi truck and a sedan on highway 90/39 Sunday morning.

The crash shut down all lanes of the highway and caused a back-up that stretched more than 3 miles in both directions, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The semi, driven by a 35-year-old man from Warren, Michigan, was traveling northbound on highway 90/39 when it came upon slower traffic and rear-ended the sedan, a 2017 Buick Regal, which was also traveling northbound. The sedan was driven by a 59-year-old man from Elkhorn, according to a statement released by the department of transportation.

The semi then crossed the northbound lanes of highway 90/39 before it crashed through the cement median barrier, rolled over and came to rest blocking all the southbound lanes of highway 90/39. The sedan came to rest in the northbound lanes, according to the statement.

The Sun Prairie Fire Department arrived on the scene to find the sedan with heavy damage and the semi truck flipped on its side, straddling the median between the east and westbound lanes, also with significant damage. Fire department officials were able to remove the door of the sedan and confirm that the occupant had died due to injuries sustained in the crash, Sun Prairie Fire Department Chief Chris Garrison said in a statement.

The occupant of the semi was able to get out of the truck, was treated by medics and transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. Numerous other vehicles that were in the area of the crash sustained minor damage, Garrison said, and the crash is under investigation by State Police.

Garrison, nor the department of transportation were able to provide the name of the deceased.

The crash occurred at around 9:50 a.m. on highway 90 at highway 51 near Windsor.

Lanes in both directions were closed for more than three hours as crews worked to clear excessive debris scattered across the highway. All lanes were open as of 2:50 p.m.