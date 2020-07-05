Once a desert, Lone Rock airport battles repeated flooding and now the COVID-19 pandemic

The airport is now home to 42 aircraft and includes hangars for Cardinal Glass, Gold Leaf Investments and Meister Cheese, and a facility for Johnson Bros. Flying Service, an aircraft maintenance and restoration company. Prop and jet aircraft land here from around the country and can include customers checking up on their custom vehicles being put together at Ring Brothers in nearby Spring Green, cattle buyers and others with business in southwestern Wisconsin.

But COVID-19 has resulted in a decrease in traffic. The airport has an annual budget of $240,000, about 85% of which is funded with operational revenue, including the sale of about 20,000 gallons of fuel. As of last week, Higgs had sold only 2,600 gallons, most of which was sold in January.

There also won’t be a bump in fuel sales and customers at the diner in late July and early August since AirVenture in Oshkosh is canceled. In addition, Iowa County will give up its ownership piece of the airport in January and no longer provide $16,000 in funding.

So for now, and likely the remainder of the year, the airport and diner will rely primarily on hobbyists who can self-isolate in the cabins of their small planes.