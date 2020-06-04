On State Street, fresh murals brighten boarded storefronts

“I was definitely expecting people to be angry at black people for being angry,” Fuller said. “But more people are angry (in solidarity) with us than they are at us, so I really appreciate that. It’s been really nice to turn something negative into something positive.”

“Some people are angry about things getting broken,” Swenson said. “I just think it’s important for white people to know that property and products can all be replaced, but black lives cannot.”

Liubov Szwako, known on Instagram as Triangulador, spent over 12 hours painting Tuesday and plans to keep going as long as he is able to afford more paint.

The seasoned street artist is well-known for his paintings on discarded mattresses. He’s grateful that Wolf gave artists the freedom to speak their minds.

“They didn’t give the people any guidelines,” he said. “They let them freely express what they felt, and I think that’s super important.”

“Supporting artists and supporting the cause doesn’t always mean being there all the time,” Szwako added. “You can share, you can organize, you can fund it, talk about it and create conversations with people near you. That’s how you can support the community. It’s not necessarily monetary. It’s just a matter of spreading the message, spreading the love so we can learn from this and become better as a community.”

