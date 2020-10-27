On one of pandemic's worst days, thousands pack Trump rally in West Salem

Trump’s approach to the pandemic has shifted slightly in recent weeks, and he has used his own recovery from the virus to downplay the danger it presents for everyday Americans, despite the fact that cases, deaths and hospitalizations are rising all over the country, including in Wisconsin.

Trump claimed Tuesday that the pandemic was being used as a political tool against him, suggesting media coverage of the latest COVID-19 surge would dissipate on Nov. 4, the day after the election.

And he was critical of Biden’s plan for dealing with the pandemic and public safety measures put into place by Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We gotta open up our states," he said. "You gotta tell your governor, we gotta open up our states. Does anybody like your governor? Do you like him?"

Wisconsin is viewed as a must-win for both Biden and Trump, who won it in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes.

After encouraging people to vote early, Trump shifted to making unfounded claims Tuesday about ballot counting and absentee voting, and referred to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Monday affirming that ballots arriving after Election Day in Wisconsin would not be counted. Democrats had pushed for an extended deadline, citing disruptions caused by the pandemic.