On offer at this year's Black Friday in Madison: Optimism, shorter lines and a slower pace

In 2020, Madisonians left their homes uncertain about embarking on a Black Friday shopping trip amid a health crisis and an economic downturn.
The day before, Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends took place online or were put on hold, and people were still adjusting to the presence of masks and hand sanitizer upon entering malls and small specialty shops. There was not yet a vaccination for COVID-19, and some business owners weren’t sure if their establishments would last through the winter.
This year mirrors much of last for local consumers: Mask mandates are back after a brief hiatus over the summer. Deadlier and more transmissible variants of the coronavirus have emerged and spread like wildfire. Supply chain problems have persisted — now with a hefty side of high prices for commodities like gas and certain raw materials.
Except this Black Friday vaccines exist with boosters now available to the general public. Seven in 10 Dane County residents are fully inoculated, according to data from Public Health Madison and Dane County. Nearly 39,000 booster shots have been administered in just the last two weeks.
New medicines to combat the illness are also on the horizon. And higher wages for workers have also resulted in more disposable income to circulate through the pandemic-battered economy.
Because of all that, and despite frigid temperatures Friday morning, Madison shoppers seemed more comfortable in the presence of others. Steadiness reigned over haste, as shoppers avoided crowding one another and waited to be let in several stores that had reduced capacity to limit exposure.
While some big-box retailers like Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods on Madison’s West Side opened at 5 a.m., Target waited until 7 a.m. to let customers in. West Towne Mall had the same approach. Hilldale Shopping Center on Madison’s near West Side didn’t open until 10 a.m.
Lines, if they existed, stretched to 100 people at most. But no one was seen rushing, and people appeared to treat each other kindly — a far cry from the Black Fridays of years past.
The National Retail Federation forecast in late October that holiday sales in November and December would grow between 8.5% and 10.5%, or to between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. By contrast, excluding restaurants, automobile dealers and gas stations, holiday sales grew by 8.2% or $777.3 billion in 2020.
“There’s considerable momentum going into the holiday season,” said federation president and CEO Matthew Shay. “Consumers are in a very favorable position going into the last few months of the year as income is rising and household balance sheets have never been stronger. Retailers are making significant investments in their supply chains and spending heavily to ensure they have products on their shelves to meet this time of exceptional consumer demand.”
For some shoppers who spoke with the Wisconsin State Journal, Black Friday represents an evolving family tradition — an extra day to spend time with loved ones and not necessarily to hunt for bargains.
“The internet has influenced how people think about the Black Friday shopping experience,” said Target shopper Austin Sapienza, of Iowa, while in line waiting for the store to open Friday morning. “(My family) just likes to be part of the hustle and bustle. We aren’t here to score anything.”
Last year was difficult, he said. “This year, people seem to be more social and talkative.”
And for a few Madison business leaders, the day meant making connections with new customers.
Wildewood store manager Jamie Fredrickson, whose plant nursery is located at Hilldale Shopping Center, said she has seen a lot of love for the small retailers this Black Friday.
She also noticed how retailers big and small have spread their deals out over time and have delayed opening as well. Overall, everyone is “slowing down,” she said.
Large-scale stores
By 5 a.m. Friday morning, dozens of cars were parked outside Best Buy near West Towne Mall.
People wheeled out Insignia televisions that were on sale for $399, down from $649. More than 50 people perused Best Buy shelves looking for the latest tech.
Over at department store Kohl’s, a similar scenario played out, albeit a busier one.
The business ran out of carts by 5:37 a.m. And bins fulfilling what appeared to be online orders were filled to the maximum.
T-shirts selling for $13 sold for $5.99, and denim valued at $50 was on sale for $24.99.
There were even fewer people over at Dick’s Sporting Goods, where between 20 and 30 people browsed before 6 a.m.
By 6:50 a.m., a line of almost 100 people formed outside Target.
Two Target shoppers waiting in the line, Alicia Ganske of Madison and Stacy Heisig of Barneveld said conditions were not as crowded as they thought they would be.
Like Sapienza, they said they were just out for the experience and tradition that follows Thanksgiving.
They also appreciated the precautions many businesses have taken to combat the virus, including the enforcement of mask mandates and social distancing.
Inside West Towne Mall, two of the busiest retailers included Bath & Body Works and clothing seller American Eagle. Five people at a time lined up to enter either store between 7 and 8 a.m.
Small shops
Traffic also picked up at Hilldale Shopping Center over the course of the morning.
The open-air shopping center opened three hours after Target. By 11 a.m., vehicles had filled the parking lot.
Lululemon, which sells athletic apparel, seemed to be the busiest store with around 20 people lining up outside the entrance just after 11 a.m.
“I’m fully vaccinated and work in health care,” said Lululemon customer and Madisonian Deb Douglass of her restored confidence in Black Friday shopping. “My kids are fully vaccinated.”
She was especially happy with the lack of crowding, she said, adding that online shopping has likely contributed to that.
Last year, said Miki Yount, manager at locally owned clothing shop Twigs, “I felt like I didn’t have any holiday spirit.” This year, she said, “it’s nice to be excited about the holiday season."