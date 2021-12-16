Omicron variant detected in Dane County, health officials say

The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected for the first time in Dane County, Public Health Madison and Dane County said Thursday.
Health officials urged residents to get booster vaccines if they're eligible as Wisconsin hospitals face an ongoing crunch amid the most recent wave of the virus.
“As we work to learn more about the Omicron variant, including how easily it spreads, remember that the best protection against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, is for people ages 5 and older to get vaccinated,” said Janel Heinrich, Public Health's director.
Public Health did not immediately respond to questions asking details of the Dane County resident who tested positive, whether they had traveled recently or what their symptoms were.
The Omicron variant was classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization on Nov. 26 after it was first discovered by scientists in South Africa.
Fifty-seven people in Dane County tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and 128 people were in the hospital as of Thursday, according to Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard. Statewide, nearly 4,500 tested positive on Wednesday and 1,658 were in the hospital on Tuesday, according to the Department of Health Services.
"Our hospital systems are becoming overwhelmed by the sheer number of patients they are seeing come through their doors,” Heinrich said.
“Don’t hesitate, take advantage of one of the many options to get vaccinated, at our Arena clinic at the Alliant Energy Center, at our two permanent clinics at East Washington or South Madison, or at one of the dozens of sites listed on vaccines.gov,” she said.
