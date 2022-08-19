Old Middleton Road construction update from city engineering department

The city of Madison engineering department released an update Friday on the Old Middleton Road road construction project that started April 18 and is expected to wrap up Oct. 28.

Sanitary lateral installation work is being done from Gettle Avenue to Whitney Way on the south side of the street. The work will continue for part of next week.

Sanitary main installation from Glen Highway to the west is in progress and will continue for part of next week.

Road grading from North Rosa Rd to the west, which started Thursday, will continue throughout next week.

Concrete pedestrian ramp installation at the Old Middleton Road and Whitney Way intersection is scheduled for next week, weather permitting.

Traffic Control from Old Sauk to Capital Avenue:

As of Aug. 5, residents on the following streets began to have access to and from Old Middleton Road from the north via Capital Avenue and Stonefield Road: Norman Way, North Highlands Avenue, South Highlands Avenue west of Hillside Avenue, Park Place, Willow Lane, Larch Lane, West Skyline Drive, East Skyline Drive, Hillside Avenue, Old Middleton Road (North Highlands to Capital Avenue).

As of Aug. 5, residents on the following streets began to have access to and from Old Middleton Road, only from the south via Old Sauk Road and Old Middleton Road: Lynnwood Drive, Englewood Drive, Wood Crest Court, South Highlands Avenue (east of Hillside Avenue), Old Middleton Road (Old Sauk to south of North Highlands Avenue).

Additional Traffic Control:

From North Rosa Road to Old Sauk Road, one lane in each direction on the south side.

North Rosa Road, southbound only traffic from Old Middleton to Gettle Avenue. Two-way traffic south of Gettle.

Glen Highway, closed to thru traffic and open to local traffic only from Old Middleton to Gettle.

North Eau Claire to Whitney, one lane of westbound traffic only. Traffic on south side.

Whitney Way to North Rosa, one lane of westbound traffic only. Traffic on north side while construction work takes place on south side.

Deliveries: Although deliveries will continue throughout the project, this service might be interrupted unintentionally due to current traffic control.

Those with questions can contact the project engineer, Fadi El Musa, at (608) 243-5214 or via email at felmusagonzalez@cityofmadison.com.