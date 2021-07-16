Olbrich, Olin, McDaniel Park beaches closed due to high bacteria, algae levels

The high bacteria levels at Olbrich and McDaniel Park beaches "definitely can be attributed to the heavy rains we had recently, as well as wildlife in the area, especially geese," Braun said.

Heavy rains wash bacteria from animal droppings into the lakes, followed by "nicer days and warm sunshine," which is a recipe for bacteria growth, she said.

Algae reminder

Blue-green algae is another health concern aggravated by recent rains. The PHMDC website cautions park users to "avoid contact with blue-green algae blooms, which appear blue-green, green, reddish-purple, or brown, and cause the water to be murky."

Both people and pets should not swim at areas posted with signs saying the water is closed for swimming due to blue-green algae blooms or high bacteria levels.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources also issued a reminder Friday for beachgoers and lake users across the state regarding the toxic risks of blue-green algae, or "pond scum."

"Blue-green algae can cause illness if swallowed or inhaled in water droplets, or irritation if rubbed on the skin under clothing," according to the DNR.