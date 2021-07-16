Olbrich, Olin, McDaniel Park beaches closed due to high bacteria, algae levels

Two beaches in the Madison area are temporarily closed due to high bacteria counts, and a third is suffering from unacceptable levels of blue-green algae, the city of Madison reported Friday.
Olbrich Beach, located on Lake Monona at 3330 Atwood Ave., is closed because of high bacteria levels reported July 15, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.
High levels of blue-green algae also were found during testing Thursday at Olin Beach, 1156 Olin-Turville Court, also located on Lake Monona. That beach is now closed.
The beach at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane in McFarland, is closed for swimming because of elevated bacteria levels. McDaniel Park is located on the northeast shore of Lake Waubesa.
Those beaches will remain closed through the weekend, and testing will resume Monday, said Jennifer Braun, a microbiologist with PHMDC. The beaches will be re-opened once waters there are deemed safe.
The high bacteria levels at Olbrich and McDaniel Park beaches "definitely can be attributed to the heavy rains we had recently, as well as wildlife in the area, especially geese," Braun said.
Heavy rains wash bacteria from animal droppings into the lakes, followed by "nicer days and warm sunshine," which is a recipe for bacteria growth, she said.
Algae reminder
Blue-green algae is another health concern aggravated by recent rains. The PHMDC website cautions park users to "avoid contact with blue-green algae blooms, which appear blue-green, green, reddish-purple, or brown, and cause the water to be murky."
Both people and pets should not swim at areas posted with signs saying the water is closed for swimming due to blue-green algae blooms or high bacteria levels.
The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources also issued a reminder Friday for beachgoers and lake users across the state regarding the toxic risks of blue-green algae, or "pond scum."
"Blue-green algae can cause illness if swallowed or inhaled in water droplets, or irritation if rubbed on the skin under clothing," according to the DNR.
"Do not boat, water ski, etc., over such water (people can be exposed through inhalation)," the statement said. "Do not let children play with scum layers, even from shore. Do not let pets or livestock swim in, or drink, waters experiencing blue-green algae blooms."
Officials also cautioned that lake users should always shower after encountering any surface water, which may contain other potentially harmful bacteria and viruses.
Success at Vilas Beach
Earlier this week, Vilas Beach in Madison was closed due to high bacteria levels attributed to the presence of geese. But with help from Madison Parks staff and area residents, conditions improved and Vilas Beach is now open, Braun said.
Despite the temporary closures at Olbrich, Olin and McDaniel Park, "We're fortunate that in this area we have lots of beaches that are still open" on what is expected to be a warm summer weekend, she added.
More information on local testing methods and beach closures is available at: go.madison.com/beaches.