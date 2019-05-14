A worker found unconscious outside a South Side business Monday morning had suffered a medical event and was not involved in a workplace accident.
Madison police were called to Madison United Healthcare Linen, 1310 W. Badger Road, at about 7:30 a.m. Monday, after the worker, who was unloading a semi, appeared to have been trapped between a large cart and the side of the truck.
The unidentified man was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Police called for investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to come to the scene, to determine if the incident was work related.
"Investigators determined this was a medical event, and not a workplace injury situation," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.