Offerings large and small help make Christmas merry for all area children with new toy, book

Donations to the Empty Stocking Club have ranged from $1,000 checks to a dollar bill and some coins in an envelope. But while the amounts vary widely, the sentiment is always the same: These donations come wrapped in generosity and caring for others.

There is still plenty of time to give to the Empty Stocking Club this year. The century-old program assures that every child in the Madison area, no matter his or her financial circumstances, receives at least one brand-new toy at Christmastime. The Empty Stocking Club is funded by the generous donations of Wisconsin State Journal readers and community members, and is supported by the work of hundreds of volunteers.

“I think we have to give back with our resources or our time or our talents. I’ve always felt that,” said Ken Wundrow, of Madison, whose family has been a steadfast contributor to the Empty Stocking Club.

At the start of each year, Wundrow, his wife, Debi Shepherd-Wundrow, and their two adult daughters set a goal for their annual charitable giving. The Empty Stocking Club is always among the nonprofits they choose to give to.