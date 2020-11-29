Offerings large and small help make Christmas merry for all area children with new toy, book

Donations to the Empty Stocking Club have ranged from $1,000 checks to a dollar bill and some coins in an envelope. But while the amounts vary widely, the sentiment is always the same: These donations come wrapped in generosity and caring for others.
There is still plenty of time to give to the Empty Stocking Club this year. The century-old program assures that every child in the Madison area, no matter his or her financial circumstances, receives at least one brand-new toy at Christmastime. The Empty Stocking Club is funded by the generous donations of Wisconsin State Journal readers and community members, and is supported by the work of hundreds of volunteers.
“I think we have to give back with our resources or our time or our talents. I’ve always felt that,” said Ken Wundrow, of Madison, whose family has been a steadfast contributor to the Empty Stocking Club.
At the start of each year, Wundrow, his wife, Debi Shepherd-Wundrow, and their two adult daughters set a goal for their annual charitable giving. The Empty Stocking Club is always among the nonprofits they choose to give to.
“It’s such a great charity. It’s local. It benefits our local community,” said Wundrow, a retired school teacher and investment and tax planner. His family also contributes to a children’s hospital in honor of his daughters “because we are so fortunate that we have not had to deal with some of the things that some parents and their children have had to. And the same is true for Empty Stocking.”
The need is especially high during the COVID-19 pandemic. Registrations for the Empty Stocking Club quickly filled up this year, executive director Lynn Wood said.
The organization is now working to get 10,000 brand-new toys into the hands of 3,100 low-income Dane County families with the help of a vast network of social service organizations, community centers and school social workers. Hundreds of volunteers will work behind the scenes in December to package the gifts along with a book from the Madison Book Project selected for each child’s interest and reading ability.
But it couldn’t happen without financial gifts from the community, Wood said.
“Some donors we know are children, when we get an envelope with a couple of dollars or coins,” she said. Many gifts are made in the memory of others. Wood points out that when Bill Faust, the beloved owner of Bill’s Food Center in Oregon, died last year at age 89, contributions given in his name poured into the Empty Stocking Club, a favorite charity.
Giving to Empty Stocking can go back generations.
“Ever since I can remember, my mother and father donated to Empty Stocking Club,” said Nate Brand, a businessman, real estate investor and longtime Empty Stocking Club donor based in Madison and Florida.
“It’s a really well-run, organized operation,” said Brand, who noted that he was “humbled” to even talk about Empty Stocking. His personal philosophy is to support efforts that support young people, especially those who might be economically disadvantaged, he said.
“I’m lucky in a position to be able to give back,” said Brand, a Madison native and UW-Madison alum whose two daughters are now attending the university. “2020 has been a difficult year for almost everybody. Putting a smile on a young person’s face is important to me.”
The application period for 2020 toys has now closed, but volunteers are still greatly needed to help sort and package the gifts, Wood said. Volunteers will work in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center the week of Dec. 7-11. Strict protocols will be in place to protect volunteers, such as temperature checks, mask requirements and social distancing between households, she said. All toys will be distributed through Empty Stocking partners. No toys will be given out at the Alliant Energy Center.
How to volunteer, donate
Individuals, service groups and businesses can sign up for volunteer shifts at www.emptystockingclub.com.
Donations can be made by credit card at www.emptystockingclub.com or mailed using the convenient envelope included in today’s newspaper. The address for Empty Stocking Club donations is: Empty Stocking Club c/o the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708. The State Journal publishes all names of Empty Stocking Club donors in the newspaper to thank them for their support.
More information can be found on the Empty Stocking Club page on Facebook. Executive director Lynn Wood can be reached at emptystockingclub@gmail.com.
Even a small gift to Empty Stocking Club makes a big impact, said longtime donor Ken Wundrow.
“The amount of the gift is not what’s important. It’s that people give it freely. You recognize the need,” he said.
And the generosity of a stranger can mean a lot to a person who, for now, is facing difficult circumstances.
“It gives them hope,” he said.
