An off-duty firefighter from Lake Geneva kept fire damage to a minimum Thursday afternoon by extinguishing a fire inside a truck that had a food cart attached, on Madison's East Side.
The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue, the Madison Fire Department said.
"The owner of the truck said a gas-powered generator was being used to power the food cart, and the generator runs out of the back of their Suburban," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
Schuster said the name of the food cart was not included in the report.
A major factor in the setup is to keep the back door open on the Suburban, but that didn't happen on Thursday.
"Someone closed the door, so the running generator, located against the closed door, ignited the plastic panel on the door's interior, with the fire spreading to the roof of the Suburban," Schuster said.
The off-duty Lake Geneva firefighter used an extinguisher to put the flames out in the Suburban, and arriving firefighters used their own water can extinguisher to cool the interior of the Suburban and prevent rekindling.
The food cart was not damaged.
This was the second fire involving a food cart in the past week.
The FIBS (Fine Italian Beef and Sausage) food cart was destroyed in a fire July 18 on Madison's South Side.