Odana Road closed Thursday night for resurfacing

A section of Odana Road on Madison’s West Side will be closed Thursday night for construction.
The road will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Thursday between Research Park Boulevard and South Whitney Way for resurfacing, according to the city’s Engineering division.
The road is scheduled to reopen by 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
Covers energy and the environment for the Wisconsin State Journal. Rhymes with Lubbock. Contact him at 608-252-6146.
