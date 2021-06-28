 Skip to main content
Odana Road closed Thursday night for resurfacing
Odana Road closed Thursday night for resurfacing

A section of Odana Road on Madison’s West Side will be closed Thursday night for construction.

The road will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Thursday between Research Park Boulevard and South Whitney Way for resurfacing, according to the city’s Engineering division.

The road is scheduled to reopen by 5:30 a.m. Friday.

