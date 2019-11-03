Zwerg, Dorothy M.

MADISON - Dorothy M. Zwerg, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Sebring Assisted Living Facility. She was born on Jan. 21, 1930, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Julius Stignani and Clarice (Soper) Stignani. Dorothy married Karl Zwerg on July 1, 1950. Dorothy was a talented business woman and an avid bowler, golfer, and skier. She enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Kurt Zwerg and Fredric (Jill) Zwerg; granddaughter, Jesseca Zwerg; grandson, Connor Zwerg; brother, Robert (Gail) Stignani; and sister, Janet (Peter) Roth. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, David Stignani. Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday until the time of service. Memorials to Agrace HospiceCare would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

