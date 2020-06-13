Zweifel, Tanya Marie (Baumgartner)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STOUGHTON - Tanya Marie (Baumgartner) Zweifel passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020, holding the hand of the love of her life.

Born May 22, 1947, in Stoughton, Wis., to Edward and Marie Baumgartner, she was the first of four siblings raised in a Page Street Victorian, downstairs of her beloved Rinehimer cousins.

After moving to the country, she attended and graduated 8th grade from Bass Lake School. Her 1965 Stoughton High School senior yearbook photo captioned her "Fugitive from Study Hall," likely due to the 36 hours of detention she still owes the district.

She had many careers, including: nurse, beautician, waitress, professional seamstress, drywaller, wallpaper hanger, painter and horsewoman. Contrary to her own belief, she was NOT an electrician.

Tanya loved Christmas and made it magical, celebrating it for no less than six months every year. She loved to share her many creative talents by making gifts for family and friends. Her cooking, gardening, woodworking, rosemaling, crafting, quilting and toy-making skills were accomplished and cherished.