Zweifel, Ruth Ann

BELLEVILLE - Ruth Ann Zweifel, age 79, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Heartsong Assisted Living, in Belleville, Wis. The daughter of Walter E. and Maria Magdalena (Elmer) Zweifel, Ruth was born on the family farm, in Montrose Township, on Jan. 27, 1940. She was baptized and confirmed at First United Church of Christ, in Belleville. She attended Montrose Grade School and graduated from Belleville High School in 1958. Ruth was employed for many years at Nunn Bush Shoe Factory in Edgerton. There she met treasured friends. She loved to bowl in both Edgerton and New Glarus. For the love of her parents, who could no longer care for themselves, she moved back home to care for them. Later, she took care of her second oldest brother, Marvin. Ruth had a love of the country, God’s world. Of all the wild animals that appeared on the lawn, she especially liked the sandhill cranes that came every year. She could sit outside, and the cranes were not afraid of her.