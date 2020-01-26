Zweifel, Ruth Ann

BELLEVILLE - Ruth Ann Zweifel, age 79, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Heartsong Assisted Living, in Belleville, Wis. The daughter of Walter E. and Maria Magdalena (Elmer) Zweifel, Ruth was born on the family farm, in Montrose Township, on Jan. 27, 1940. She was baptized and confirmed at First United Church of Christ, in Belleville. She attended Montrose Grade School and graduated from Belleville High School in 1958. Ruth was employed for many years at Nunn Bush Shoe Factory in Edgerton. There she met treasured friends. She loved to bowl in both Edgerton and New Glarus. For the love of her parents, who could no longer care for themselves, she moved back home to care for them. Later, she took care of her second oldest brother, Marvin. Ruth had a love of the country, God’s world. Of all the wild animals that appeared on the lawn, she especially liked the sandhill cranes that came every year. She could sit outside, and the cranes were not afraid of her.
Ruth is survived by a sister, Pauline Jaeger; brothers, Frederick (Alice) and Leonard Zweifel; brothers-in-law, Werner Kuenzi and Kenneth Stampfli; plus nieces and nephews.
Ruth was predeceased by brothers, Wilbert and Marvin Zweifel; sisters, Helen Kuenzi and Mary Stampfli; brother-in-law Burton Jaeger; and sister-in-law, Velma Zweifel.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the First United Church of Christ, 130 East Church Street, Belleville, Wis., with Pastor Laura Kolden officiating. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery.
A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
The family would like to thank Dan, Andy, and Joyce, as well as, the other staff at Heartsong for the wonderful care Ruth received.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First United Church of Christ, in Belleville, or to University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
