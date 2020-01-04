Zwart, Donna Jean (nee Berendes)

Her faith was a major part of her life. She was a regular member of various parishes, especially Immaculate Conception in Sheboygan and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Monona, where she raised her children; and St Olaf's in Deforest, where she lived in retirement until illness forced a move into assisted living. Donna's faith in the Trinity was strong. She lived a life of appreciation for God's blessings and certainty that her faith was justified. She was stern with her children and grandchildren as necessary, but always let them know that she loved them and wanted the best for them. She had high expectations and did everything she could to help her family meet them. She also was quick with a laugh and frequently saw the humor in life.