MADISON - Madalin H. Zutter, age 99, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living in Stoughton. She was born in Maiden Rock, Wis. on Sept. 17, 1919, the daughter of Nordle and Magdeline (Lenner) Hulverson.
Madalin is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Victor) Ninneman of Dane; grandson, Douglas (Sue) of Mauston; granddaughter, Jenifer Yaroch of Madison; great-grandson, Jacob (Alysa) of Madison; and great-grandson, Cale of Mauston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Zutter; parents, Nordle and Magdeline Hulverson; two brothers and two sisters.
A special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare for their incredible treatment to Madalin and her family.
As Madalin requested, no funeral service will be held. There will be a private celebration of her life for immediate family at a later date.