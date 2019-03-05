NEW GLARUS - Gerneen A. Zurkirchen, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. She was born at home in the Town of Rutland on May 24, 1936, the daughter of Harry and Arlene (Best) West. Gerneen graduated from Belleville High School in 1954. On March 24, 1956, she was united in marriage to Edwin Zurkirchen.
Gerneen worked at the New Glarus Hotel and Bank of New Glarus for many years until retiring in 1997, and was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ. She loved tending her flower gardens, reading, getting together with friends for coffee, Friday night fish, Tuesday dice, and casino trips. Gerneen was also an avid Badgers, Packers, and bowling fan. She will always be remembered by her family as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Gerneen is survived by her children, Deb Zurkirchen, Denise (Ken) Fenne, and Dale (Tracey) Zurkirchen; grandchildren, Sara (Matt) Wondra, Britta Mergen, Karissa Fenne, Korryn (Zach) Vail, and Zach Zurkirchen; great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Everly Wondra, and Behrett and Maya Vail. She is further survived by her sisters, Joyce O'Neill, Margie (Marv) Eith, Marcia (Jim) Holland, and Vicky (David) Fahey; nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin in 1997; and an infant brother.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at SWISS UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, with the Rev. Kim Moeller officiating. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus.
Memorials are suggested to the Swiss United Church of Christ Stained Glass Window Fund.