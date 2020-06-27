Zuercher, Harold Alois

WAUNAKEE - Harold Alois Zuercher, age 94, passed away on June 21, 2020, at his home. He was born June 16, 1926, in Rochester, Minn., the son of John Zuercher and Edith Ann Stucky. He married Mardell Koelsch on Feb. 20, 1949, in Pine Island, Minn.
Harold attended Pine Island High School. He served his country in World War II in the Naval Amphibious Force as a Motor Machinist Mate. Harold retired from the Madison Metro Bus Co. after having worked in the Maintenance Department for 38 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mardell; two daughters, Linda Menendez and Marcia Connery; three sons, Barry, Jan and Nathan; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, Elrose Groves.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or Grace Evangelical Church, 6925 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, WI 53718.
