Zuercher, Harold Alois

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE - Harold Alois Zuercher, age 94, passed away on June 21, 2020, at his home. He was born June 16, 1926, in Rochester, Minn., the son of John Zuercher and Edith Ann Stucky. He married Mardell Koelsch on Feb. 20, 1949, in Pine Island, Minn.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Harold attended Pine Island High School. He served his country in World War II in the Naval Amphibious Force as a Motor Machinist Mate. Harold retired from the Madison Metro Bus Co. after having worked in the Maintenance Department for 38 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mardell; two daughters, Linda Menendez and Marcia Connery; three sons, Barry, Jan and Nathan; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, Elrose Groves.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or Grace Evangelical Church, 6925 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, WI 53718.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Center Funeral and Cremation Service 6021 University Ave., Madison (608) 238-8406