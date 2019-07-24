DOYLESTOWN—Duane A. “Dugan” Zuelsdorf, 82, passed away on July 15, 2019. He was born near Doylestown, Wis. on November 13, 1936, to Albert and Ada (Ziemendorf) Zuelsdorf. He is survived by his sister, Shirley (Gene) Wanless; two nephews; a niece; a great-niece and nephew.

Service will be at the Hart-Vick Funeral Home in Marshall, Wis. on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m.

For online condolences and information, go to watertownwifuneralhome.com.

