MADISON - Kenneth E. Zuba, 68, of Madison, Wis. will be remembered in the hearts of those who knew him and in the spaces where he left his mark. Ken left this physical plane on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in the comfort of his home. He dedicated 32 years of service passionately tending to the lands of the UW-Madison Arboretum. We will remember his love of nature, food and music - experiences that hold truth for all living beings. If you knew him or came anywhere close, you would get an earful about these truths. Let his words continue to live on in the winds that move the beautiful trees, the flavors that satisfy our diverse tastes, and the notes that make the perfect sounds. May we all be connected to those things. Born to Edward Zuba and Frances Bedore in Milwaukee, Wis., Ken is survived by his loving children, Alison and Dean Zuba of Madison; and his sister, Marilyn (Jim) Clerc of Ind. A celebration of life gathering will be held at the UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. If you are called to support, donations to the Arboretum will be accepted in his honor.
