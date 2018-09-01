NEW GLARUS—Dorothy A. (Lichtsinn) Zorn, age 92, died on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at the New Glarus Home. She was born Jan. 7, 1926, to Walter and Flora (Dreier) Lichtsinn, in Hammond, Ind., where she spent her early years, with five sisters and two brothers, and graduated from Hammond High School. Dorothy continued her studies at Concordia Teachers College, River Forest, Ill., graduating in 1947. She began a 70-year marriage to Herbert (Herb) Zorn, a recently ordained Lutheran minister, on Aug. 3, 1947. Then in August, the young couple accepted a call to the India mission field. They left by sea in November and arrived in India on Dec. 28, 1947. Dorothy and Herb served as missionaries in the southern states of Kerala and Tamilnadu for 25 years.
In 1972, Herb and Dorothy left India as Herb began an appointment with the World Council of Churches, in London. Over three years of Herb’s extensive world travel and writing, Dorothy served both as home manager and as an editorial assistant.
In 1975, Herb and Dorothy returned to the U.S., continuing church work in various parishes in St. Louis, Portland, and Beaverton, Ore. During the couple’s Oregon years, Dorothy served as an officer of Church Women United, a national ecumenical Christian movement, representing Protestant, Roman Catholic, Orthodox, and other Christian women. She also volunteered as a language tutor for refugees from southeast Asia. The couple moved to New Glarus in Aug. 1997, where Dorothy continued to volunteer with Primrose Lutheran Church and at the New Glarus Home.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; and parents; and seven siblings. She is survived by three children, Becky (Lee) Stilwell of Verona, Paul (Janet Petri) Zorn of Northfield, Minn., and Steve (Eva) Zorn of Roseville, Minn.; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will be held at a future date, to commemorate both Dorothy’s and Herb’s lives. At Dorothy’s request, her body was donated to the University of Wisconsin Medical School, for research into Alzheimer’s disease and other medical conditions.
The family is grateful to all the staff at the New Glarus Home, who lovingly and patiently cared for both Dorothy and Herb for over seven years. The assistance of our Agrace HospiceCare team was also very comforting and appreciated.
Memorials are suggested to the Bethania Kids Foundation (bethaniakids.org) or to the Activities Department of the New Glarus Home, 600 2nd Ave., New Glarus, WI 53574.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family. An online guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.