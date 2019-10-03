MADISON—Diane Rachel Zolot (nee Carlo), age 85, died peacefully on hospice at home on Oct. 1, 2019, after a brief illness. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughters, Amy Louise and Madeline Eve. She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Dr. Marvin; her son, Eric Adam; and her grandson, Zachary Elvord Zolot. She was a devoted wife and mother. Although she held a masters degree in speech therapy from Northwestern University, her main activities were in volunteering in multiple charities, the most important of which was Hadassah’s Collector’s Corner resale shop. Later in life, she developed a profound interest in antiques and established Ashley House Antiques on Monroe St. in Madison. She was a member of Temple Beth El for almost 60 years. She was a devoted Democrat, and a vigorous supporter of human rights. There will be no memorial service.
