Zogg, Marie E.

VERONA - Marie E. Zogg, age 86, went to be with her Savior, on Dec. 18, 2019. Marie and her husband Howard had enjoyed living together at Noel Manor Retirement Living in Verona for the past year and a half.
The two most important things in Marie’s life were her faith and her family. Marie grew up in La Crosse with her parents William and Vera Trapp, her sister Lorraine, and her brother Donald. Marie received the foundation for her faith at First Lutheran Church and School, and she became an exceptionally kind and caring person.
Despite having to deal with an unexpected snow storm on their wedding day in mid-April of 1953, Howard and Marie were married over 66 years. Marie was a loving wife and nurturing mother of their twins Judy and Jerry. She provided a good Christian home life for them, and eventually achieved her dream of sending them to Lutheran schools for six years, including Lakeside Lutheran High School.
The family took several camping vacations, mostly to national parks. Much to her peril, Marie loved to take pictures of black bears and their cubs, who looked much farther away through the view finder of her instamatic camera than they actually were. We joked with her later about watching her many times lower the camera, become startled, and quickly scramble back to the car.
You have free articles remaining.
Marie worked more than 30 years for the University of Wisconsin-Madison at the A.W. Peterson building. In 1996, Marie received the Student Personnel Association’s Frontline Award which epitomized her working career. Marie was formally recognized for always being willing to go the extra mile to help students navigate their way through the complexities of majors, minors, and degree requirements; and to advocate for them with various department chairs and dean’s offices. In addition to working full-time, Marie was an excellent home maker, and the family will all miss her signature potato salad.
Marie was an especially caring and giving grandmother to Julie, Laura, and Keith, and took much pride in all their accomplishments. Over the last six years, she was also a wonderful great grandmother to Emme, Mason, Madeline, and Sophie. Marie completed a religious themed cross stitch piece for each of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as a loving remembrance.
Marie is survived by her husband, Howard of Verona; son, Jerry (Sally) Zogg of Verona; daughter, Judy (Brian) Peterson of Madison; granddaughter, Julie (Patrick) Klein; and great-granddaughters, Madeline and Sophie of Oregon; granddaughter, Laura (Dan) Mohr and great-grandchildren, Emme and Mason of Whitefish Bay; grandson, Keith (Monica) Peterson of Walker, Minn.; sister, Lorraine (late Kenneth) Stenslien of Viroqua; niece Sharon (Lee) Stendahl of Viroqua; niece, Donna Stenslien of Viroqua; nephew, Donald (Lisa) Stenslien of Chaseburg; and nephew, Michael Trapp of Monroe.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Vera Trapp of La Crosse; and her brother, Donald (Karlene) Trapp of Monroe.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the caring people at Noel Manor and Agrace HospiceCare.
A memorial service will be held at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1701 McKenna Boulevard, Madison at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with Pastor Philip Moldenhauer presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.