Zogg, Marie E.

VERONA - Marie E. Zogg, age 86, went to be with her Savior, on Dec. 18, 2019. Marie and her husband Howard had enjoyed living together at Noel Manor Retirement Living in Verona for the past year and a half.

The two most important things in Marie’s life were her faith and her family. Marie grew up in La Crosse with her parents William and Vera Trapp, her sister Lorraine, and her brother Donald. Marie received the foundation for her faith at First Lutheran Church and School, and she became an exceptionally kind and caring person.

Despite having to deal with an unexpected snow storm on their wedding day in mid-April of 1953, Howard and Marie were married over 66 years. Marie was a loving wife and nurturing mother of their twins Judy and Jerry. She provided a good Christian home life for them, and eventually achieved her dream of sending them to Lutheran schools for six years, including Lakeside Lutheran High School.

The family took several camping vacations, mostly to national parks. Much to her peril, Marie loved to take pictures of black bears and their cubs, who looked much farther away through the view finder of her instamatic camera than they actually were. We joked with her later about watching her many times lower the camera, become startled, and quickly scramble back to the car.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}