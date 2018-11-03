BELLEVILLE - William Zitzner, age 65, passed away at his home on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. He was born on Oct. 29, 1952, the son of Erman and Rosemary (Bingham) Zitzner. Bill graduated from Deforest High School and then continued his education at Southwest Technical College in Police Science. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Bill worked as a deputy sheriff and bailiff for the Green County Sheriff's Department until retiring. He was united in marriage to Beth Luetschwager in Las Vegas. William enjoyed auto racing and watching TV. He also was a licensed pilot and flight instructor. Bill was a member of Smith Lodge 31 in Monroe.
He is survived by his wife, Beth; mother, Rosemary; daughter, Jennifer (Lee) Koepp; grandchildren, Alex and Aspen. He is further survived by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sonja and Gerhard Luetschwager; brother-in-law, Mark (Lisa Kostecki) Luetschwager; sister-in-law, Laurie (Jayson) Anderson; niece, Eva; nephew, Gus; and canine and feline companions. William was preceded in death by his father; brother, Terry; friends, John Kowalski, Rick Remus, and Mark Anderson; and faithful dog, Lex.
Bill's cremains will be interred in the family plot at Liberty Pole Cemetery outside Viroqua, Wis.
