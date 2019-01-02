Try 1 month for 99¢

SUN PRAIRIE - Donald F. Zitzner, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Sun Prairie. He was born in Madison on Aug. 2, 1954, to Virgil and Patricia (Frederickson) Zitzner. Don was a general contractor who owned and operated DFZ Enterprises, building many homes in the Dane County area.

Don is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Travis) McCullough; grandson, Connor McCullough; a brother, Dennis and his children Max and Ashley; a sister, Diane (Derek) Helphrey and her children Sarah and Aleena. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie.

In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, WI (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com

