MADISON / EAU CLAIRE - John F. "Jack" Zirngible, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Laura (Rob Summerbell) Zirngible; two sons, Johnny (Christine), and Anthony; and grandchildren, Lilah Summerbell, and Mabel, Quinton, and Agatha.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., today, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.