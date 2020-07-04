Zirk, Thyra (Christiansen)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACK RIVER FALLS—Thyra (Christiansen) Zirk, 88, of Black River Falls, Wis., passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls, Wis.

Thyra was born on August 25, 1931, to Viggo and Gladys (Robeson) Christiansen in Clinton, Wis.

In 1949 Thyra married Francis Clauer. She spent the next 22 years with Francis on the farm in Mineral Point, Wis., being a wife, mother and homemaker. Together they had four children: Donna, Robert, Douglas and Carol. Several years after Francis passed, Thyra moved to Beloit, Wis., to take care of her parents, where she then met her husband Rodney Zirk through a mutual friend.

Thyra was a devoted wife, mother and friend to so many and loved her extended family. She was a compassionate person and loved giving and doing for others. She was a nurse (LPN) for the majority of her life, always overnights and was a Millston 1st Responder. It was through her strong faith and passion for people that she spent a large amount of her time volunteering in her community and her church (Methodist). She was well known for her cooking, especially for her famous homemade buns. Thyra loved spending time with family and friends, knitting, crocheting, sewing, playing games and singing in the choir.