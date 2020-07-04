Zirk, Thyra (Christiansen)

BLACK RIVER FALLS—Thyra (Christiansen) Zirk, 88, of Black River Falls, Wis., passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls, Wis.
Thyra was born on August 25, 1931, to Viggo and Gladys (Robeson) Christiansen in Clinton, Wis.
In 1949 Thyra married Francis Clauer. She spent the next 22 years with Francis on the farm in Mineral Point, Wis., being a wife, mother and homemaker. Together they had four children: Donna, Robert, Douglas and Carol. Several years after Francis passed, Thyra moved to Beloit, Wis., to take care of her parents, where she then met her husband Rodney Zirk through a mutual friend.
Thyra was a devoted wife, mother and friend to so many and loved her extended family. She was a compassionate person and loved giving and doing for others. She was a nurse (LPN) for the majority of her life, always overnights and was a Millston 1st Responder. It was through her strong faith and passion for people that she spent a large amount of her time volunteering in her community and her church (Methodist). She was well known for her cooking, especially for her famous homemade buns. Thyra loved spending time with family and friends, knitting, crocheting, sewing, playing games and singing in the choir.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Zirk, and their little dog Buddy; one brother, Vernon Christiansen; children: Donna Moran (Tom), Carol Nielsen (Russell), Corina Lepek (Paul), Cynthia Jordan, Richard Zirk, Robin Zirk (Lori), Rian Zirk (Katherine); and daughter-in-law, Susan Zirk. Thyra is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren as well as numerous surviving nieces and nephews.
Thyra is preceded in death by her first husband, Francis Clauer; two sons, Robert and Douglas Clauer; her parents; and six siblings: Lewis, Marietta Ethel, Viggo Jr., Ada, and Alan, and son Ronald Zirk.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Buswell Funeral Home, 106 South 2nd St., Black River Falls, Wis., 54615, at 2 p.m.
A visitation will also be held on Monday an hour before the services at 1 p.m.
There will also be a burial on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wis.
