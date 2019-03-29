SUN PRAIRIE - Ruth Anne Zirbel of Sun Prairie, entered heaven on Friday, March 22, 2019. Born April 1, 1924, to Carl and Gertrude Soderberg, Ruth Anne was voted the most beautiful baby of Philadelphia, Pa. She excelled at an early age, giving orations at societal meetings. Graduating from high school at 16 in 1940, she worked until 1944, as messenger to the editor and cartoon department of the Saturday Evening Post, a cultural epicenter. She attended Penn State, graduating in English in 1948, thereafter teaching school in Axemann and Sandy Township, Pa.
In the summer of 1953, she took a European bike trip, where she met Lowell Zirbel of Wausau, in London on the eve of Queen Elizabeth's coronation. By the end of the trip, they were engaged. They learned that they shared the same April Fool’s Day birthday and the laughter would continue for 65 years. They were married in Dubois, Pa., on June 12, 1954.
She worked to raise four children while Lowell pursued his scientific career, living throughout the Midwest, eventually landing in Sun Prairie. As her children grew, she worked in various capacities; however her most cherished position was in outreach through Colonial Club, touching many lives in the township of Burke.
Ruth Anne was a devoted wife and mother and was truly happiest with her best friend and husband, Lowell. She had a personal relationship with God, and loved to serve her church. She loved history, literature and genealogy, pointing out historical markers, following family roots and sharing literary wisdom. A fine pianist and singer, her home buzzed with the joy of music and culture, inviting foreign guests on holidays and attending Gymanfa Ganus. Ever the scholar, she pursued many academic endeavors.
Later in life, she appreciated time at Colonial Club, watching her family grow, and sharing daily ice cream supplements with Lowell. She was kind, self-effacing, thoughtful, patient, “her voice was ever soft, gentle, and low,” loved to write, always put others first and lived her life as a most wonderful example.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Gertrude Soderberg, Elmer and Isabel Zirbel; and in-laws, Phyllis Soderberg, Rosemary and John Buell, and Reinhart Zirbel. She is survived by her husband, Lowell; brother, John Soderberg of Doylestown, Pa.; children, Doug and Jodianne Zirbel of Wildwood, Mo., Anne and Kendall Klapste of Madera, Calif., Katherine Zirbel and Robert Shapiro of Madison, and James and Tara Zirbel of McFarland; grandchildren, Rowena, Kaelen (Drew) Carrier, Kirsikka, William, Robert, Samuel, Azucena; four great-grandchildren, Abel, Susanna, Eliza and Wyatt. She was dearly loved.
Ruth Anne's Memorial will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at SUN PRAIRIE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 702 North St., Sun Prairie. Ruth Anne wanted a Celebration, so come with joy for her service and an open gathering thereafter at 12 noon in the church fellowship hall to celebrate her exemplary life with family and friends.
The Family would like to thank the Colonial Club, Heartland Hospice, and the many friends and families of United Methodist Church of Sun Prairie.
Memorials and donations can be made to The Colonial Club of Sun Prairie, or the Sun Prairie United Methodist Scholarship Fund.